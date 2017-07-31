WikiLeaks issues leaked Macron campaign emails

Baku. 31 July. REPORT.AZ/ More than 21,000 “verified” emails allegedly associated with the French presidential campaign of Emmanuel Macron have been released by WikiLeaks.

Report informs citing RIA Novosti, the documents ranges from 2009 to April 24, 2017.

According to the organization, the website has much more materials, but so far only those letters have been analyzed and systematized

A full archive of 71,848 emails with 26,506 attachments from 4,493 unique senders is provided for context, according to a WikiLeaks statement.

The content of the emails is not reported yet.