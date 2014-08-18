WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange to Leave Ecuadorian Embassy 'Soon'

Baku. 18 August. REPORT.AZ/ WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange announced today he would "soon" leave the Ecuadorian Embassy in London after not setting foot outside the building for two years, Report informs citing NBC News.

The 43-year-old did not specify when he would depart. Earlier, several British newspapers cited unnamed sources as saying Assange had developed serious heart and lung conditions while living at the embassy. But he told a press conference that his departure would not be for the reasons widely speculated in the media.

Assange has not left the building since Ecuador gave him asylum in 2012, effectively protecting him from a warrant for his arrest in Sweden accusing him of rape and sexual assault. Assange denies the charges, and says he fears Sweden will in turn extradite him to the United States where he faces up to 35 years in prison for leaking classified documents.