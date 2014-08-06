WHO convenes emergency meeting due to an outbreak of Ebola virus

Baku. August 6. REPORT.AZ / On August 6-7 World Health Organization (WHO) will convene an emergency committee in order to determine whether the Ebola outbreak in West Africa is a threat for international health. Report informs citing to the press-secretary of the WHO Tariq Yasarevich if the committee will come to the conclusion that Ebola is a threat to international health, the members of the committee recommend to the Director General of WHO to declare a state of emergency in the area of public health and to take appropriate measures to prevent the international spread of the virus.

As of August 1, the number of officially reported cases of Ebola was 1603, more than half of them - 887 ended in death.

Ebola outbreak has spread to four countries in Western Africa's- Guinea, Liberia, Nigeria and Sierra Leone.

According to WHO, the Ebola virus infects humans and primates (monkeys, gorillas and chimpanzees). The origin of the virus is unknown but it is believed that the carrier of the virus, most likely the fruit bats.