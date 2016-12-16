 Top
    Close photo mode

    White House: Russian president directly involved in hacking of US elections

    Josh Earnest: It was pretty obvious that V. Putin was involved

    Baku. 16 December. REPORT.AZ/ The White House has suggested Russian president Vladimir Putin was directly involved in a hacking operation aimed at interfering with the US election.

    Report informs citing the BBC, Ben Rhodes, adviser to president Barack Obama, said that V. Putin maintains tight control on government operations, which suggests that he was aware.

    White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest added that it was "pretty obvious" that V. Putin was involved.

    Officials in Russia have repeatedly denied hacking accusations.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi