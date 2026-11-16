Wadephul: Principles of European security are non-negotiable in talks with Russia

Europe must speak with one voice in any negotiations with Russia, while the principles of European security cannot be subject to renegotiation, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said ahead of a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels.

According to Report's European bureau, the minister highlighted the sovereign equality of states, the right of each country to independently determine its own security arrangements, and respect for existing borders as key principles.

He said Germany believed European countries must be fully involved in any negotiations with Russia on resolving the conflict in Ukraine.

"No decisions about Europe without Europe. We are responsible for stability in our region and neighbouring countries. We must assume this responsibility," Wadephul said.

He stressed that the EU did not need to create a new security architecture, as international agreements guaranteeing peace and stability in Europe were already in place. These include the 1975 Helsinki Final Act, the Paris Charter and the Budapest Memorandum.

Commenting on the prospects for negotiations, the German foreign minister said it would soon become clear whether Russia was genuinely willing to engage in dialogue or was merely trying to buy time. He said both sides must be prepared to make concessions to reach a peace agreement, but Russia's primary requirement must be to end the war.

He also stressed that Germany unequivocally stood with Ukraine and was not acting as a mediator taking a neutral position between the parties.

Asked about Ukraine's prospects for NATO membership, the minister said the alliance had previously agreed that Ukraine's path towards membership was irreversible. However, he was unable to specify when the country might join.