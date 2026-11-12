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    Vučić to completely ignore presidential election in Serbia

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    • 12 November, 2026
    • 09:11
    Vučić to completely ignore presidential election in Serbia

    The leader of the United Serbia list, Aleksandar Vucic, stated that he will completely ignore the presidential election, as he does not want to create the illusion that everything is fine in Serbia, Report informs.

    He emphasized at a press conference that this is only his position, adding that a meeting of the Main Board and the Assembly of the Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) will be held in December, when a decision on the presidential election will be made.

    According to Vucic, there is no point in nominating a candidate for the presidency merely for the sake of formal participation.

    "Currently, holding an election is neither possible nor normal. That's because ordinary people are struggling to find a way to at least breathe," he noted.

    Vucic also announced that the SNS will nominate Stojan Radenovic as a candidate for the position of parliamentary speaker, although he does not expect the majority in the legislature to accept this candidacy.

    Aleksandar Vučić Presidential election Serbia
    Vuçiç Serbiyada prezident seçkilərini diqqətdən kənarda qoyacağını açıqlayıb
    Вучич заявил, что полностью проигнорирует президентские выборы в Сербии
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