Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit
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    Von der Leyen: EU to present 22nd sanctions package against Russia

    Other countries
    • 14 November, 2026
    • 09:40
    Von der Leyen: EU to present 22nd sanctions package against Russia

    European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has announced the upcoming 22nd package of sanctions against Russia, Report informs.

    Speaking during a press conference in Dublin, she said that the European Union (EU) supports maintaining pressure on Russia, including through the introduction of additional sanctions.

    Von der Leyen noted that the best way to bring Russia to the negotiating table was to continue supporting Ukraine and exerting maximum pressure on Moscow, adding that the EU would soon present its 22nd sanctions package against Russia.

    Ursula von der Leyen Sanctions against Russia European Union (EU)
    Fon der Lyayen: Aİ Rusiyaya qarşı 22-ci sanksiyalar paketini təqdim edəcək
    Фон дер Ляйен: ЕС скоро представит 22-й пакет санкций против РФ
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