    Venezuelan authorities seize General Motors factory

    GM vowed to take all legal actions to defend its rights

    Baku. 20 April. REPORT.AZ/ General Motors Corporation said on Wednesday that Venezuelan authorities had illegally seized its plant in the industrial hub of Valencia, Report informs referring to RIA Novosti.

    "Yesterday, GMV's (General Motors Venezolana) plant was unexpectedly taken by the public authorities, preventing normal operations. In addition, other assets of the company, such as vehicles, have been illegally taken from its facilities," the company said in a statement.

    It said the seizure would cause irreparable damage to the company, its 2,678 workers, its 79 dealers and to its suppliers. GM vowed to "take all legal actions" to defend its rights

