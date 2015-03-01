Venezuela to Require Visitor Visas and Limit Diplomatic Staff

Baku. 1 March. REPORT.AZ/ President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro announced the country will start limiting the number of diplomatic staff the US can have in the country.

Venezuela and the US have not exchanged ambassadors since 2010 when relations started to take a negative turn. However, both countries continue to exchange diplomatic staff.

"They have 100 diplomats and we have 17," Maduro told Venezuelan media.

Additionally, unlike in the past, Americans simply visiting the country for business or tourism will soon need to apply for a visa. The new visa fees will work off a “reciprocity” system in which Americans will need to pay the same fee that Venezuelans must pay when entering the US.

Report informs citing Sputnik News, Maduro said that he felt it necessary to adopt the restrictions due to meddling in his nation’s affairs by the US. Maduro recently accused the US of working with local opposition groups in plotting a coup.

While American tourists to Venezuela remain low, the new restrictions could greatly affect travel for business as a number of US companies invest in the oil-rich country.