Venezuela: President Maduro granted power to govern by decree

Баку. 16 марта. REPORT.AZ/ Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has been granted the power to govern by decree until 31 December.

Report informs referring to BBC, the measure was approved by the National Assembly, where Mr Maduro has a majority.

He requested the approval of the Enabling Law after the United States issued new sanctions against Venezuelan officials.

The opposition says he is using the incident to amass power and divert attention from the economic crisis.

Mr Maduro said he needed the special powers to deal with the threat posed by the United States, which he accuses of meddling in Venezuela's affairs.