 Top
    Close photo mode

    Venezuela: President Maduro granted power to govern by decree

    Nicolas Maduro has been granted the power to govern by decree until 31 December

    Баку. 16 марта. REPORT.AZ/ Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has been granted the power to govern by decree until 31 December.

    Report informs referring to BBC, the measure was approved by the National Assembly, where Mr Maduro has a majority.

    He requested the approval of the Enabling Law after the United States issued new sanctions against Venezuelan officials.

    The opposition says he is using the incident to amass power and divert attention from the economic crisis.

    Mr Maduro said he needed the special powers to deal with the threat posed by the United States, which he accuses of meddling in Venezuela's affairs.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi