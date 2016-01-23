Venezuela loses its right to vote in the United Nations due to debts

Baku. 23 January. REPORT.AZ/ 15 UN member-states have lost their right to vote because of debts.

Report informs citing the foreign media, UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon has informed the General Assembly of the organization that 15 Member States have not paid membership dues and are now able to vote in the United Nations only in exceptional cases.

Among debtor countries named secretary general, particularly Venezuela and Libya. Venezuela, stated in a letter to UN owed about 3 million USD.

In addition, among the debtors present Dominican Republic (2.1 million dollars), Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (2155 dollars) and Burundi (1360 dollars).

However, if the UN member state can not pay due to circumstances beyond its control, she can leave the right to vote. The General Assembly adopted a resolution that allows the five poor and at war countries, including Somalia and Yemen, vote during the current session, in spite of the debt.

Venezuela, which is the UN Security Council next month will become its chairman. Debt membership fees will not be affected.