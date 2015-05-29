US stops transit of cargo to Afghanistan through Russia

Baku. 29 May. REPORT.AZ/ United States stopped the transit of military cargo to Afghanistan through Russia, Report informs citing Russian media.

"Currently, neither commercial carriers working with us on a contract nor military aircraft using a transport routes through Russia and not carry out flights through its airspace," - said the representative of the Pentagon.

According to the Defense Ministry, "US carry out logistical support for military operations in Afghanistan, using a variety of transport routes, including the land routes through Pakistan and other combined options."

Earlier, Russian Defense Ministry stated that the escalation of tension in Afghanistan threatens Russia and its allies.