US State Department will execute Trump's immigration decree 72 hours after court decision

Baku. 27 June. REPORT.AZ/ The State Department intends to begin the implementation of the clauses of the immigration decree of the US President Donald Trump within 72 hours of the decision of the US Supreme Court. Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, ministry said in a statement.

Earlier on June 26, the US Supreme Court agreed to hear the case on the immigration decree of President Donald Trump, most decisions of the lower courts that have blocked this document are suspended for the duration of the examination.

Judges also granted a partial right to administration to enforce the provisions of the immigration decree, while the judicial examination of the case continues. In particular, the immigration decree is valid "against foreigners who can not confirm genuine relations with persons or organizations located in the United States."

The State Department also undertook to provide detailed information on the implementation of the decree after consultation with the ministries of justice and internal security. The Office undertook to provide information to partners in the field of tourism and work with refugees.

Last week, the second appellate court confirmed the suspension of Trump's decree, which temporarily prohibits the entry of citizens from six predominantly Muslim countries into the United States. The decision to suspend the decree was supported by the Ninth Circuit Court in San Francisco. Earlier, a similar decision was taken by the Fourth Court of Appeals in Richmond, Virginia. By his decree, Trump intended to suspend the entry into the United States for 90 days of citizens of Iran, Yemen, Libya, Syria, Somalia, Sudan.