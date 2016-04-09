US pushes Apple for access to iPhones in criminal cases

Baku. 9 April. REPORT.AZ/ The US Department of Justice has said it will pursue its request for Apple to help unlock an iPhone that is part of a drugs case in New York.

Report informs referring to the Russian TASS, a letter filed to a local court said the government "continues to require Apple's assistance".

In Boston, unsealed court papers show a judge ordered Apple to assist authorities in another criminal case.

The judge ruled it was "reasonable" to ask Apple to extract data from the device.

US Magistrate Judge Marianne Bowler made the Boston order in February, but it was only unsealed on Friday.

In February, a judge ruled that Apple could not be forced to give access to the phone in the New York case.

The judge denied a motion by the Justice Department - a decision which was followed by a government appeal.

Jun Feng, who owned the iPhone, pleaded guilty to taking part in a methamphetamine distribution conspiracy last year.

Authorities have said they still wish to unlock the device, however, as part of an ongoing investigation into the conspiracy.