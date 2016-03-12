US published names of citizens and companies exempt from sanctions under the agreement with Iran

Baku. 12 March. REPORT.AZ/ US published the names of 59 Iranian citizens and other countries, as well as the names of nearly 400 companies and organizations that are exempt from US sanctions in connection with the implementation of the agreement by the Islamic Republic over its nuclear program. Report informs citing the TASS, according to the US Treasury Department, the full list will also be published on March 14 in the collection of official government documents, "Federal Register".

Such a list of individuals and entities is published for the first time, although the decision to withdraw them from the sanctions in connection with the successful implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)was adopted at the beginning of the year.

As noted in the Ministry of Finance, such a step was taken with regard to "59 individuals and 385 companies, 77 aircraft and 227 vessels," including oil tankers.

Now there are approximately 200 people and companies connected with Iran are in the US black list.