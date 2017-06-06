US president commented on Qatar crisis

Baku. 6 June. REPORT.AZ/ “During my recent trip to the Middle East I stated that there can no longer be funding of Radical Ideology. Leaders pointed to Qatar - look!”.

Report informs, US President Donald Trump took to Twitter Tuesday morning commenting on the cutting of diplomatic ties of Gulf CooperationCouncil (GCC) member states with Qatar.

Notably, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt cut diplomatic ties with Qatar and moved to close off access to the Gulf country over what they say is the country's support of terrorism. After them, Yemen, Libya, Maldives and Mauritius also announced the break of diplomatic relations with Qatar.

The diplomatic crisis took place one week after the Arab Islamic American Summit in Riyadh, when the Qatari news agency posted a speech on behalf of the country's emir in support of building relations with Iran. However at the summit, Saudi Arabia, on behalf of all the guests, condemned Iran for its hostile policies and threatened it with an adequate response.

Afterwards, the official representative of the Qatari Foreign Ministry said that the agency's site was hacked and the emir's speech was published by hackers and had nothing to do with the Qatari leader.