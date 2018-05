Baku. 27 January. REPORT.AZ/ President Barack Obama arrived in Riyadh on Tuesday at the head of a 30-member delegation including senior U.S. officials to meet the new Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz, Report informs citing Al Arabiya.

King Salman greeted in person Obama, who exited Air Force One with First Lady Michelle Obama after touchdown at King Khalid International Airport in the capital, Riyadh.

Obama arrived after cutting short a trip to India.