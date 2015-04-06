US navy ship participated in joint exercises in Black Sea

Baku. 6 April. REPORT.AZ/ "Atlantic determination" in Bulgaria and Romania practicing combat missions performed US navy ship destroyer Jason Dunham in training operations, Report informs citing the TASS.

The destroyer participated in joint naval exercises with Bulgarian and Romanian ships in the Black Sea Navy, on April 5, 2015.Maneuvers aimed at improving strength and capabilities of Navy (allies - Ed.), as well as a demonstration of US commitment to cooperate with its allies to ensure the safety and readiness, promote peace and stability of allies and NATO partners in the region, said in a statement of the US Navy.

During his stay in the Black Sea destroyer equipped with guided missiles, in particular, took part in the operation to block the sea battlefield and various tactical maneuvers.

Our exercises with Bulgarian and Romanian Navy showed today a highly successful example of cooperation between NATO allies when working as a team, said the commander of the destroyer Darren Dugan.

US military command and NATO carry out the operation "Atlantic willingness" to strengthen the security of NATO member states, taking into account the situation around Ukraine.The exercise was attended by warships from France, Canada, Turkey, Romania, Italy and Germany.