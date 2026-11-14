Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit
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    US lifts nationwide flight restrictions

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    • 14 November, 2026
    • 10:45
    US lifts nationwide flight restrictions

    The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has authorized flights to resume from all airports across the country.

    According to Report, citing an FAA notice, the nationwide ground stop affecting aircraft operations has been lifted.

    "The nationwide ground stop has been terminated," the notice said.

    The restrictions remained in effect for more than four hours, during which 5,117 flights were canceled and 9,814 flights were delayed.

    The disruption affected nearly 1.5 million air passengers.

    US Federal Aviation Administration Resumption of flights
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