US freezes $ 125 mln aid for Palestinian refugees

Baku. 6 January. REPORT.AZ/ US administration has frozen $ 125 mln funding for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) that provides aid to Palestinian refugees.

Report informs referring to the TASS, diplomatic sources told Axios news site.

The sum is said to be a third of the annual US donation to the UNRWA. US was supposed to be delivered by January 1.

Axios said, citing three unidentified Western diplomats. According to portal, the funding was frozen until the US government finishes its review of aid to the Palestinian Authority.

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump offered on Twitter to suspend the financial aid to Palestine as they don’t want to negotiate peace treaty with Israel.