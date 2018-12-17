US federal government may suspend work

Baku. 17 December. REPORT.AZ/ The White House and a number of federal agencies have started advanced preparations for a partial government shutdown, Report informs citing The Washington Post.

Congress is still unable to adopt a budget bill due to disputes between Democrats and Republicans over allocating $ 5 billion to build a wall on the US-Mexico border.

Republicans are trying to find an alternative solution that will delay the suspension of the government work. If the agreement is not reached, the departments will stop work on December 22. "We are going nowhere”, Chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee Richard Shelby said.

“I hope we’ll rather agree on a postponement than on stopping the work of the government,” he noted.