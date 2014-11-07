​US confirms successful testing of the upgraded missile defense system

Baku. 7 November. REPORT.AZ/ US Missile Defense Agency has confirmed the successful testing of Aegis missile defense system in the Pacific Ocean, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

Antimissile devices of Aegis upgraded system launched from John Paul Jones USS in the vicinity of the Hawaiian Islands, almost simultaneously destroyed three goals.

Testing held on Thursday became the first shooting on real multiple targets. The agency reports that, totally during the work of the Aegis program 35 missile tests were held, 29 of which were successful. The testing program of Aegis system was launched in 2002.