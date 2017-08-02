United States confirms new FBI director

Baku. 2 August. REPORT.AZ/ Christopher Wray was confirmed as a new director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Report informs citing the BBC, Senate confirmed him to the post.

He will replace James Comey, fired in May 2017.

According to information, in late July, US President Donald Trump announced he plans to nominate Christopher Wray to be the next FBI director.

"Washington should be careful about Russia", C. Wray said in the Senate hearings.

Wray also said that he has “no reason to doubt the conclusions of the intelligence community” that the Russian government interfered in the election.

50-year old Christopher Wray was born in New York. He graduated from Yale University in 1989 and got degree in Law at Yale Law School in 1992.