    US conducts test launch of Minuteman 3 intercontinental ballistic missile

    Baku. 8 November. REPORT.AZ/ U.S. Air Force has conducted a test launch of an unarmed Minuteman 3 intercontinental ballistic missile from Vandenberg Air Force Base, California, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

    The command says the missile's re-entry vehicle reached its intended target but details about the test can't be released.

    The Air Force tests Minuteman missiles by launching them from California to a target in the Pacific Ocean.

    In July, 2018 a missile was intentionally destroyed over the Pacific due to an unspecified in-flight anomaly.

    The Air Force Global Strike Command is located at Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana.

