US, China make progress during trade talks

The US Administration has announced a progress at the next stage of the US-Chinese talks held in Washington on April 3-5, Report informs citing Spitnik International.

US and Chinese officials have made progress on numerous key issues during trade negotiations in Washington, DC this week, White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a press release.

China and the United States have been engaged in a trade dispute since last June when Trump announced the United States would subject $50 billion worth of Chinese goods to 25 percent tariffs in a bid to fix the US-Chinese trade deficit. Since then, the two countries have exchanged several rounds of trade tariffs.