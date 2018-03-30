US authorities to require all visa applicants to provide social media usernames of last 5 years

Baku. 30 March. REPORT.AZ/ US State Department wants to require all the US visa applicants to submit their social media usernames, previous email addresses and phone numbers over previous five years, vastly expanding the Trump administration's enhanced vetting of potential immigrants and visitors.

Report informs citing the Bloomberg.

The new rules would apply to virtually all applicants for immigrant and non-immigrant visas. The department estimates it would affect 710,000 immigrant visa applicants and 14 million non-immigrant visa applicants, including those who want to come to the US for business or education, according to the documents.

The documents were posted on the Federal Register's website on Thursday but the 60-day public comment period won't begin until Friday's edition is published.