US Ambassador: OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs to visit region soon

© Report. Elshan Baba

Baku. 26 September. REPORT.AZ/ "The US remains committed to a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict”.

Report informs, US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Robert F. Cekuta told reporters commenting on the possibility of carrying out demining work on the contact line.

"The co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group will visit region soon. We try to make efforts for the parties to settle the conflict peacefully”, he said.

Earlier, in a joint statement, the mediators have stated that they plan to visit region in early October.