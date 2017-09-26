 Top
    US Ambassador: OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs to visit region soon

    U.S. remains committed to a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict© Report. Elshan Baba

    Baku. 26 September. REPORT.AZ/ "The US remains committed to a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict”. 

    Report informs, US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Robert F. Cekuta told reporters commenting on the possibility of carrying out demining work on the contact line.

    "The co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group will visit region soon. We try to make efforts for the parties to settle the conflict peacefully”, he said.

    Earlier, in a joint statement, the mediators have stated that they plan to visit region in early October.

