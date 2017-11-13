Unknown opens fire in Atlanta night club, two killed

Baku.13 November. REPORT.AZ/ Two people were killed and two wounded as a result of shooting by unknown man at the concert in Atlanta, Georgia, US.

Police said quarrel ensued in night club Underground Atlanta and the shooter opened fire on his opponents. One of the died instantly, another in hospital. Two bystanders were injured.

The attacker managed to flee the scene of a crime. Police is searching for him.