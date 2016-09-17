Unknown opened fire on police in Philadelphia

Baku. 17 September. REPORT.AZ/ Unknown opened fire on the police, close to the university in Philadelphia (Pennsylvania), injuring two polic officers.

Report informs referring to the Associated Press, incident occurred on Saturday night near the campus of the private University of Pennsylvania, located in the western area of the city. The shooting has wounded officer of the university and a female police sergeant of Philadelphia.

There is no clear information about the attacker yet. According to some sources, the shooter was detained, to another - he was hit by return fire and died, AP says.