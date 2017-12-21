 Top
    Unknown man opens fire in Ohio hospital

    The employee of hospital’s security service was wounded

    Baku. 21 December. REPORT.AZ/ Unknown man opened fire on Wednesday in a hospital of Cincinnati town in Ohio, US.

    Report informs referring to the TASS, local police department of the city twitted.

    The attacker also shot at the guard, but recent did not receive the injuries. “The suspect is dead,” said the police, adding that most likely he committed suicide.

    According to the Associated Press, incident occurred in the department, which provide emergency aid to people suffering from mental disorders.

