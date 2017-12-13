United States suggests to cut UN budget by $ 250 million

Baku. 13 December. REPORT.AZ/ United States suggested to reduce the budget of United Nations (UN) for 2018-2019 by $ 250 million, on top of $ 200 million in savings already proposed by the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.
Report informs referring to the AFP, diplomats said. The suggested amount by US makes 5% reduction. Diplomats said it would be nearly impossible to achieve.
The European Union (EU) has also put forward a proposal to seek an additional $170 million in savings from the budget.
The budget is under negotiations in a General Assembly committee which is expected to adopt it before the end of December.
Earlier, Guterres has proposed capping the UN biennial budget at $5.4 billion, shaving off $200 million from the 2016-2017 budget.
The UN budget is formed from contributions of member countries, share of which depends on average GDP for ten-year period considering the per capita income and external debt. Today the United States is the UN's number one financial contributor, providing 22 percent of the core budget.
News DepartmentNews Author
Share in Facebook