Baku. 25 December. REPORT.AZ/ The United States decided to reduce the UN funding by $285 million in 2018-2019 years.

Report informs citing the Israeli media, US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said.

"We will no longer let the generosity of the American people be taken advantage of or remain unchecked", she noted.

Notably, 22% or over $3 bln of UN annual budget is funded by the United States.