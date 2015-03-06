UN Security Council Set to Vote on Chemical Weapon Use in Syria

Baku. 6 March. REPORT.AZ/ The UN Security Council is voting on Friday on a draft resolution on the use of chemical weapons in Syria, the Council's president for March Francois Delattre of France has told reporters.

"A draft resolution has been put in blue and it will be put to a vote tomorrow morning," France's Ambassador to the UN Security Council Francois Delattre said on Thursday, adding that the High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Angela Kane had earlier briefed the Security Council on progress in the ongoing work to dismantle the Syrian chemical program.

Report informs citing media, According to Delattre, the issue of the alleged use of chlorine in Syria has also been discussed.

Report informs referring the information given by the Sputnik News, on February 4, the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) Executive Council formally decided to include reports of the fact-finding mission on chlorine use in the OPCW reports to the Security Council.