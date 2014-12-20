UN Security Council demands to prevent movement of terrorists across borders and suppress financing of terrorism

Baku. 20 December. REPORT.AZ/ Terrorism thrives largely due to income from transnational criminal activities, including those related to drug trafficking and illegal exploitation of natural resources.Report informs it was declared by UN Under Secretary General for Political Affairs Jeffrey Feltman, speaking at a meeting of the Security Council on combating terrorism and cross-border crime.

He drew attention to the roistering of Boko Haram, Al-Qaeda, Taliban and ISIS and stressed that the activity of these groups indicates a clear link between terrorism and transnational crime, fueling conflicts.

At this meeting, members of the UN Security Council unanimously approved a resolution which demanded that the states do not allow the movement of terrorists across borders and suppress the financing of terrorist acts, including the revenues from transnational criminal activities.

The Security Council expresses its concern over the fact that in some regions the terrorists benefit from transnational organized crime, including illicit trafficking of arms and drugs, human trafficking and cultural objects, natural resources, including gold, other precious metals and stones, minerals, wildlife resources, charcoal and oil - said in adopted resolution.