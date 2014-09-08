​UN Secretary-General welcomed the ceasefire agreement in Ukraine

Baku. 8 September. REPORT. AZ/ UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon welcomed the reports that consultations in Minsk between the Contact Group in Ukraine and representatives of armed groups led to the ceasefire agreement. Report informs, the UN Secretary General hailed the event as a "breakthrough", which has become possible, thanks to discussions between the presidents of Ukraine and Russia. Ban Ki-moon called for the continuation of these contacts.

Ban Ki-moon called on the international community together to support today's agreement and act in the interest of lasting peace, based on a solution that would ensure full respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine.

The Secretary-General noted that the cessation of hostilities would allow the UN and other humanitarian partners of the international community to deliver urgently needed humanitarian aid to the affected areas.

UN chief reiterated that the crisis in Ukraine could not be resolved by military means.