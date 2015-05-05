UN Secretary-General visits Poland, Ukraine and Russia

Baku. 5 May. REPORT.AZ/ UN Secretary General to visit Poland, Ukraine and Russia. Report informs, the press-secretary of the UN this at a press briefing in New York, declared the press-secretary of the UN, Stéphane Dujarric.

"UN Secretary-General visits Moscow to participate in the celebration of the Victory Day on May 9", says the UN spokesman. He added that Ban Ki-moon will be accompanied by UNESCO Director-General, Irina Bokova.

On the way to Moscow, the head of the UN will visit Gdansk, where he will participate in the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the end of World War II. He will meet with Polish President, Bronislaw Komorowski.

"UN Secretary-General will also visit in Kiev, Ukraine, where he will meet with the president of Ukraine, Petro Poroshenko and other high-ranking officials", added the spokesman.

In Russia, the UN chief will meet with President Vladimir Putin, as well as with a number of heads of delegation, who will participate in the celebration.

On May 10, Ban Ki-moon will return to New York.