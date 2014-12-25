UN official says, Israelis and Palestinians must maintain ceasefire

Baku. 25 December. REPORT.AZ/ The United Nations Deputy Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, James Rawley, has said he is deeply concerned by reports of exchange of fire between Palestinian militants and the Israeli Defense Forces in the southern Gaza Strip today, Report citing UN information center.

The clash resulted in casualties on both sides. According to him, follows a series of armed incidents since the end of November.

James Rawley urged all parties to maintain and reinforce the ceasefire of 26 August and refrain from escalating tensions.