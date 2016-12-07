UN General Assembly will continue investigating death of former chief

Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ Before the end of December UN General Assembly will consider the continuation of the investigation into the death of the second Secretary General of organization of Dag Hammarskjöld, who died in a plane crash in 1961.

Report informs citing the TASS, a draft resolution providing for the appointment of a special investigator for the study of new information on the case, which indicates a possible violent death of a diplomat, was represented by the Permanent Representative of Sweden to the UN Olof Skoog.

More than 50 countries became co-authors of the document.The document calls on countries to publicize and submit any significant material relating to the death of ex secretary general to UN Secretary General.