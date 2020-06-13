UN extends remote work until late July

UN headquarters in New York will continue to work remotely until at least the end of July. Report informs citing the TASS that this is stated in a letter to the UN Secretary-General António Guterres, sent out to the organization's diplomatic missions.

"I decided to extend the current remote work mode until the end of July 2020," he wrote.

United Nations Headquarters complex has remained mostly closed since mid-March, with only a few hundred personnel coming to work. All meetings of the Security Council, the General Assembly, and ECOSOC have been held online for almost three months. Earlier, a spokesman for the UN Secretary-General, Stéphane Dujarric, said at a briefing that 953 employees of the organization fell ill with COVID-19 throughout the world.