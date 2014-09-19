​UN creates mission to fight against Ebola

Baku. 19 September. REPORT.AZ/ Authorities of West African country Sierra Leone has announced a three-day quarantine due to a burst of Ebola virus.

Report informs citing foreign media, the authorities require all residents not to leave the house until September 21 since midnight Friday.

Volunteers will visit families and take tests - in the case of detecting the virus, people will be sent to treatment centers.

In turn, the UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon announced the decision to create the UN Mission on the fight against Ebola. This commission has five main purposes: to stop the outbreak, provide treatment for the infected and supply with the necessary services to maintain stability and prevent the further spread of the virus.

More than 2,100 people have died from this virus. The epidemic spred in West Africa - Liberia, Guinea, Sierra Leone. There have also been some identified facts of infection in Senegal and Nigeria. Several Americans and Europeans involved in volunteer work in these countries also have caught it. The epidemic in Africa has been lasting since March of this year.