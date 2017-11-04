 Top
    UN concerns over humanitarian situation in Syria's refugee camp

    About 50,000 Syrians remain in difficult situation in Rukban© AFP

    Baku. 4 November. REPORT.AZ/ UN humanitarian agencies are concerned about the grave humanitarian situation in the Rukban refugee camp in Syria's al-Tanf.

    Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees issued a statement.

    “About 50,000 Syrians remain in difficult situation in desert Rukban on the border of Syria and Jordan. In the past year UN distributed food among these people only twice and the last time it was four months ago,” said Jens Lerke, press-secretary of the UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

    He said that situation in the camp continued to be dire as winter approaches it will get worse. 

