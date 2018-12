UN appoints new special representative for Syria

1 November, 2018 10:22

https://report.az/storage/news/ea0be403bbce2aab1b7d82c7441d426f/d772e088-76d3-4074-8ef2-541fb2d2192e_292.jpg Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ UN Secretary-General Antonio Gutierrez has appointed Norwegian diplomat Geir Pedersen as a special representative for Syria. Report informs citing RIA Novosti that Pedersen's predecessor Staffan de Mistura earlier stated that he would resign for personal reasons at the end of November.