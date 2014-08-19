​Ukrainian troops have reached the center of Lugansk

Baku. 19 August. REPORT.AZ/ Ukrainian troops conducting anti-terrorist operation in the east of the country, have reached the center of Lugansk. Report informs citing UNIAN, this was stated by the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Andrey Lysenko. According to him, “ATO forces have surrounded the key cities of Donbas”.

“Militants began to act more aggressively because they feel the imminent end of which we all dream. On Monday, they reached some of our units even in the central part of Lugansk. Battles are already on the streets”, A. Lysenko said.

On August 18, Donbass Battalion also entered the Ilovajsk city, the last key point on the way to Donetsk.