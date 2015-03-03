Ukrainian FM: Kiev hopes on supply of arms not only from US but also from other countries

Baku. 3 March. REPORT.AZ/Kiev hopes that arms supplies to Ukraine will be carried out not only from the US, but also from other countries, Report informs citing the TASS. This is stated in newspaper Nikkei interview with the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Minister Paul Klimkin, during his visit to Japan.

It is necessary to improve the combat capability of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The Army needs additional weaponry as there is no sustainable ceasefire agreement, the publication states his words.

The need to supply weapons minister justified by only defense purposes.

The US is currently considering the possibility of supplying arms to Ukraine.According to the Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Kiev is counting on similar assistance from other countries - the newspaper writes.

However, European countries have taken different positions regarding the provision of military support to Ukrainian troops.

In particular, the publication noted differences between key European countries.For example, British Prime Minister David Cameron said that Britain would send troops to Ukraine to train local military and help in gathering tactical intelligence.However, Germany and France have not yet made a decision on this matter because, in their opinion, it can lead to escalation of the conflict, the newspaper writes.