US, EU declare need for reliable security guarantees for Ukraine – Update

Stay up to date with the top news!

Representatives of the United States, Ukraine, and their European partners have discussed efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war and the conditions for ensuring lasting peace, including the provision of reliable security guarantees for Ukraine.

According to Report, this was reflected in a joint declaration following a coordination meeting between the parties in Abu Dhabi.

The text of the joint declaration was released by US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.

"Ahead of the upcoming trilateral discussions with Russia, representatives of the United States, Ukraine, and European partners met to continue their close coordination on efforts to end the war in Ukraine and establish the conditions for a durable peace, including support for robust security guarantees as part of any settlement.

Discussions took place collaboratively between the United States, Ukraine, and European partners, reflecting their shared objectives, ongoing consultations, and commitment to Euro-Atlantic security. Participants emphasized that any future arrangements must respect sovereignty, territorial integrity, independent decision-making, and provide credible security guarantees for Ukraine.

The shared objective is to develop a practical and mutually reinforcing security framework that strengthens Ukraine"s long-term security and builds the confidence necessary to reach a negotiated settlement.

Alongside a central focus on a lasting peace, the discussion covered how to build upon existing European security institutions and agreements following the conclusion of the war in Ukraine. Participants further recognized that addressing post-war security concerns and reducing the risk of conflict are essential. They discussed how to ensure strong mechanisms for managing risk and avoiding dangerous escalation. The participants reaffirmed their shared commitment to a strong post-war European security architecture and arrangements, and were clear that a strong NATO will remain central to Euro-Atlantic collective defense.

The United States, Ukraine, and European partners will continue working in close partnership throughout the negotiating process, with the shared objective of moving toward broader multilateral discussions involving European partners and achieving a comprehensive and lasting peace," the joint statement read.

12:08

A coordination meeting between the Ukrainian delegation and representatives of the European Union (EU) and the United States has begun in Abu Dhabi ahead of the start of trilateral talks with Russia, Ukrainian Foreign Intelligence Service Chief Rustem Umerov announced on Telegram, Report informs.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, NATO, and the European Commission, as well as US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

"We will coordinate our next steps ahead of the upcoming round of negotiations," Umerov noted.

According to him, the next stage will involve trilateral talks between Ukraine, the United States, and Russia.

Umerov identified the cessation of hostilities, reliable post-war security guarantees, the country's economic recovery and development, and the resolution of humanitarian issues as Ukraine's key priorities.

"We are working to make as much progress as possible on these issues and bring peace closer," he stressed.

Trilateral talks aimed at resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict are scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi on November 10-11.