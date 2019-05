Verkhovna Rada appointed the inauguration of the Ukraine's newly elected president Volodymyr Zelensky on May 20, Report informs citing the Ukrainian media.

Notably, Zelensky's team insisted on May 19.

In total, seven draft resolutions on the day of inauguration were proposed to the deputies during the meeting: May 17, May 19, May 20, May 26, May 28, June 1 and 2.