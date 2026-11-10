Ukraine and Russia agree on major prisoner exchange
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- 10 November, 2026
- 22:27
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An agreement on a large-scale prisoner exchange in the near future was reached on the first day of trilateral talks between the United States, Ukraine, and Russia in the United Arab Emirates, Ukrainian media reported, citing sources close to Ukraine's negotiating team.
Report informs that no details have been released.
The previous prisoner-of-war exchange between Russia and Ukraine took place on October 23.
Before traveling to Abu Dhabi with the Ukrainian delegation for peace talks, presidential chief of staff Kyrylo Budanov said humanitarian issues, particularly stepping up prisoner-of-war exchanges, would be among the priorities.
Moskva və Kiyev Əbu-Dabidəki danışıqlarda genişmiqyaslı əsir mübadiləsi barədə razılığa gəliblər
Москва и Киев на переговорах в Абу-Даби договорились о масштабном обмене пленными
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