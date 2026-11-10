Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    Ukraine and Russia agree on major prisoner exchange

    Other countries
    • 10 November, 2026
    • 22:27
    Ukraine and Russia agree on major prisoner exchange

    An agreement on a large-scale prisoner exchange in the near future was reached on the first day of trilateral talks between the United States, Ukraine, and Russia in the United Arab Emirates, Ukrainian media reported, citing sources close to Ukraine's negotiating team.

    Report informs that no details have been released.

    The previous prisoner-of-war exchange between Russia and Ukraine took place on October 23.

    Before traveling to Abu Dhabi with the Ukrainian delegation for peace talks, presidential chief of staff Kyrylo Budanov said humanitarian issues, particularly stepping up prisoner-of-war exchanges, would be among the priorities.

    prisoners of war Ukraine war
    Moskva və Kiyev Əbu-Dabidəki danışıqlarda genişmiqyaslı əsir mübadiləsi barədə razılığa gəliblər
    Москва и Киев на переговорах в Абу-Даби договорились о масштабном обмене пленными
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    22:27
    Ukraine and Russia agree on major prisoner exchange
    Other countries
    22:16
    Georgia more than doubles onion imports from Azerbaijan
    Business
    21:58
    France's president and wife file new lawsuit against US podcaster Owens
    Other countries
    21:42
    Mukhtar Babayev emphasizes importance of accessible electricity for everyone
    Energy
    21:25
    Video
    Baku TV: Azerbaijan presenting green energy goals at COP31
    Foreign policy
    21:11
    Eight people killed in Kenya's northeast in suspected al Shabaab attack
    Other countries
    20:54
    Azerbaijan, Türkiye expanding co-op in green energy
    Energy
    20:33
    SOCAR to build polyethylene production complex with capacity of 850,000 tons per year in Türkiye's Aliaga
    Energy
    20:15
    UK to invest £90M in drones, sensors, AI systems
    Other countries
    All News Feed