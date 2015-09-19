 Top
    UAE declared three days of mourning

    The son of the Prime Minister of the UAE, died of a heart attack

    Baku. 19 September. REPORT.AZ/ Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the eldest son of the ruler of Dubai and prime minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, died of a heart attack at the age of 34.Report informs citing the Tass.

    Emirati authorities have not disclosed details of the incident. In connection with the death of a member of the ruling family of Dubai three days of mourning announced in United Arab Emirates.

