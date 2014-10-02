​U.S. Secret service Head resigns

Baku. 2 October. REPORT.AZ/ The Head of US Secret service Julia Pierson resigned. Report informs citing Reuters, she made such a decision in connection with a series of the incidents connected with safety of the US President Barack Obama.

Joseph Clancy, who in the past headed the department of U.S. President's protection in the Secret service was appointed as an acting head.

According to the representative of the White house Josh Earnest, the U.S. President Barack Obama decided that his security service "needs the new management".

A few incidents occurred in the second half of September because of the negligence of secret agents. On September 20, 42-year-old Omar J. Gonzales got into the White house. The veteran of war in Iraq carried a knife. After this incident the Secret service declared the toughening of security measures and increase the number of patrols in territory of the White house. On September 21 secret service agents detained the inhabitant of New Jersey who had tried to get into the residence of U.S. President twice. On October 1 it was revealed, that Obama, having visited the Center for control and prevention of diseases in Atlanta, appeared in one elevator with the armed security guard who had three criminal records.

Barack Obama appointed Julia Pierson to the post of the Secret service head of the USA in March, 2013. Pierson became the first woman appointed to this post in the history.